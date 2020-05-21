ARREST BILL GATES

RESEARCH HAS SHOWN BILL GATES HAS FUNDED THE MOST OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND MANY "GLOBAL HEALTH" "FOUNDATIONS" TRYING TO FORCE MANDATED VACCINATION GLOBALLY. THE ID2020 IS INDEED NOT A HORROR THEORY BUT A REAL PROJECT IN WHICH THEY HAVE PURCHASED 30,000 PEOPLE TO BE USED AS HUMAN GUINEA PIGS FOR ID NANO-CHIP "VACCINE". THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE, FUNDED BY GATES, WHO, AND EU COMMISSION HAVE PATENTED THE CORONA VIRUS WHICH ENTITLES THEM TO ALL MONEYS ASSOCIATED WITH VACCINE, TESTING, AND TRACING OF DISEASE. THIS BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM WILL NOT STOP UNLESS GATES/FUCI/BIRX ARE STOPPED AND PROSECUTED Nobody is doing anything about this. The coercion of falsifying death certificates to up fake covid 19 death stats, the tests that give false positives and will test positive for any number of reasons including previous vaccine, the constant "guidelines" which weaken the immune system and cause murderous economic destruction and destroying millions of lives, the masks – which make disease worse and suffocate people, the blatant proof that the social distancing is not only ineffective but actually harmful, the tormenting to death of millions of people, the placing people on ventilators in wrong medical protocols that murder them IT'S ALL BEEN PROVEN AND NOBODY DOES ANYTHING ABOUT ANY OF IT – WAITING FOR MORE BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM.