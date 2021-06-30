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EVERYTHING IS PLANNED - SHOCK REPORT FROM NASA
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161 views • June 30, 2021
EVERYTHING IS PLANNED - SHOCK REPORT FROM NASA
Link to the website mentioned in the video http://www.stopthecrime.net/
The Iron Mountain documentary that is also mentioned in the video http: //www.youtube.com/watch? V = VAcNFQ ...
Relevant NASA documents as mentioned in the video http://www.stopthecrime.net/nasa.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fredjohs/
Link to the website mentioned in the video http://www.stopthecrime.net/
The Iron Mountain documentary that is also mentioned in the video http: //www.youtube.com/watch? V = VAcNFQ ...
Relevant NASA documents as mentioned in the video http://www.stopthecrime.net/nasa.html
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fredjohs/
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