X22 REPORT - “I Do Believe They Are Going To Decertify The Election”, Counter Punch, 15th Round

X22 REPORT - Ep. 2574b - Sept 12, 2021

“I Do Believe They Are Going To Decertify The Election”, Counter Punch, 15th Round



The [DS] is now preparing their event, we are in a full blown information war. The [DS]/fake news will now push as many distractions as possible to keep the focus of the main event. The main event is the election fraud, the [DS] cheated to put the resident in place. As we get closer and closer to the forensic audit being released we will see more draconian measures to keep the news cycle clogged and the people talking about other things. When this begins to fail, they will then push riots and a communication blackout. We are now in the 15th round, the counter punch is coming and the election will most likely be decertified.



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