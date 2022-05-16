Miles Guo: Xi Jinping has serious health issues

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5/15/2022 Xi Jinping has serious health issues. Besides the brain surgery to treat the tumor, his heart, pancreas, spleen and kidneys also have problems and have received surgeries. The biggest threat to his life is the C6 spinal cord injury he got when he was in Liang Jia He, which might kill him any time