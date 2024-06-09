BREAKING: The Daily Wire is offering fired employees $3,000 to sign gag orders so they won’t expose DW’s lies about @RealCandaceO





But anonymous sources told me they’ve lost at least 25 people lately who are going to places like @TuckerCarlson , @PBDsPodcast , and @DaveRamsey





All this while last night at Turning Point- Candace exposed how DW sent an intern to pose as a student to try to get compromising material about her.





Honestly… is anyone else starting to wonder if Ben Shapiro is connected to Mossad? These are the tactics of intelligence agencies, not news agencies. And the agenda is clear.





Israel first. Christianity be damned. America be damned.





What do you think?





Source: https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1799517542836555953





Thumbnail: https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/ben-shapiro-addresses-daily-wire-candace-owens-split-not-a-free-speech-problem/ar-BB1kIa0v