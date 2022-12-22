I am Wirelessly connected to the internet of brains and here is what that is like

The Internet of Brains is also known as the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of Things and the Internet of living creatures and many other names. Possibly Millions of People throughout the World have already been connected to it by wireless means but we are not being believed by others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.