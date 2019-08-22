Stuart Wilde - The Mastery of Money

The Mastery of Money by Stuart Wilde (filmed in 1986), might look out-of-date, but Stuart’s wisdom is still ahead of its time. Wilde talks about money as energy, and teaches practical techniques on how to raise your energy quickly. Once you do that, he says, people will be naturally attracted to what you are. And when they show up, you bill’em.



Stuart provides you with a series of practical consciousness alignment techniques that allow you to step effortlessly into total abundance. This means feeling good about yourself, getting organised, becoming centered and going beyond any hesitation to go charge plenty for what it is you do. There is no limit to your expectations once you understand how to pull money to you and how to create ‘concerted action in the marketplace.’