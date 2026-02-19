The Great Audit – How Sovereigns Are Taking Back the Money, the Power, and the Script

Kristy Allen delivers a spiritual and systemic house cleaning—connecting the dots between hidden foreign university funding, exploding tax refunds, and the collapse of corrupt leadership from Chicago to California.





The Department of Education's bombshell release of $5.2 billion in previously hidden foreign funding to U.S. universities is just the beginning. Meanwhile, the "One Big Beautiful Bill" has turned the IRS on its head, with average refunds jumping thousands of dollars as over-withheld wages finally return to the working class. Six states are now considering eliminating property taxes entirely.





But the audit doesn't stop at money.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.