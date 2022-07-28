Protecting The [Bidan]s

Biden, Inc.

* ‘Insurrection’ day: Dems are still screaming and lying about Jan. 6.

* They don’t want you to remember January 2017.

* Political speech is not a crime in America.

* WaPo: DOJ is investigating Trump over Jan. 6.

* FBI is suppressing information about the Bidens.

* It’s becoming clear that Joe knew about these business deals.

* Everyone tried to protect the Biden family.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-doj-hiding-evidence-hunter-bidens-criminal-activity





The full version of this segment plus accompanying interview with Miranda Devine are linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310081453112

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310085037112

