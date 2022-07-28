Protecting The [Bidan]s

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Biden, Inc.
* ‘Insurrection’ day: Dems are still screaming and lying about Jan. 6.
* They don’t want you to remember January 2017.
* Political speech is not a crime in America.
* WaPo: DOJ is investigating Trump over Jan. 6.
* FBI is suppressing information about the Bidens.
* It’s becoming clear that Joe knew about these business deals.
* Everyone tried to protect the Biden family.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-doj-hiding-evidence-hunter-bidens-criminal-activity
The full version of this segment plus accompanying interview with Miranda Devine are linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310081453112