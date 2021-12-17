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Serait-ce une épidémie ?
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14 views • December 17, 2021
Jacinda, Brizitte, Michelle... C'est une épidémie !
Serait-ce possible? Dans notre monde de dingues : oui. En tout cas, ici, les images du premier ministre de la NZ sont presque aussi convaincantes que la prestation de Michelle/Michael en train de danser sur le parquet du Ellen Show :
http://www.renegadetribune.com/is-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-adern-a-tranny/
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sCSnRs9gofCw/
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
Serait-ce possible? Dans notre monde de dingues : oui. En tout cas, ici, les images du premier ministre de la NZ sont presque aussi convaincantes que la prestation de Michelle/Michael en train de danser sur le parquet du Ellen Show :
http://www.renegadetribune.com/is-new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-adern-a-tranny/
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sCSnRs9gofCw/
=======================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
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