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George Soros – The revealed global strategist’s network
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41 views • May 14, 2022
Who is George Soros and what are his goals? How does Soros influence top politics, media and education worldwide? This program reveals – using Austria as an example – through which agencies George Soros gains access to nation states. In addition, each viewer will receive instructions on how to research this for each country worldwide!
✓ www.kla.tv/22523
1. Soros media network
https://www.project-syndicate.org/member-publications
2. partner of Soros University
https://www.ceu.edu/partnerships
3. members ECFR
https://ecfr.eu/council/#council-members
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22523
1. Soros media network
https://www.project-syndicate.org/member-publications
2. partner of Soros University
https://www.ceu.edu/partnerships
3. members ECFR
https://ecfr.eu/council/#council-members
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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