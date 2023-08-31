Trump and Schwab, Good Cop, Bad Cop

Trump said Klaus Schwab was doing a great job. The World Economic Forum supports lockdowns and mandates. Yet, Trump tries to misdirect our attention to "left-wing lunatics". This is a divide and conquer tactic to get the American people to fight with each other inside the left/right paradigm. Try to see the bigger picture.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.