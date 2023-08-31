Create New Account
Trump and Schwab, Good Cop, Bad Cop
Published 18 hours ago


Trump said Klaus Schwab was doing a great job. The World Economic Forum supports lockdowns and mandates. Yet, Trump tries to misdirect our attention to "left-wing lunatics". This is a divide and conquer tactic to get the American people to fight with each other inside the left/right paradigm. Try to see the bigger picture.

