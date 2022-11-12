90 Canadian Doctors Have Now Died Suddenly;
The younger you are the mortality rate skyrockets
For all doctors over the age of 50 they are dying at twice the rate since the rollout of the vaccines
•Doctors under the age of 40 are dying at 5X the rate
•Doctors under the age of 30 are dying at 8X the rate since the vaccine rollout
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK
