Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
90 Canadian Doctors Have Now Died Suddenly
2556 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 days ago |
Shop now

90 Canadian Doctors Have Now Died Suddenly;

The younger you are the mortality rate skyrockets

For all doctors over the age of 50 they are dying at twice the rate since the rollout of the vaccines

•Doctors under the age of 40 are dying at 5X the rate

•Doctors under the age of 30 are dying at 8X the rate since the vaccine rollout

Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK

Keywords
canadadoctorsvaxx90 dead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket