Ania K hosts Jeff J. Brown on the misguided strikes in imploding France, and Emperor Macron's megalomania in Africa. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230321

Read the full transcript and take advantage of many references and resources, by clicking on this hyperlink at the bottom of this page...
A to Z support.
Thank you in advance, Jeff
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 5 rue du Petit Fontaine, France 14117
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225
FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Payoneer: www.payoneer.com, Jeffrey Jennings Brown, Account Number: 4023795169624
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino
Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op
Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a
US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 309163695
I post EVERYTHING I produce on my Telegram channel, including useful news and information you may not often see, so subscribe for FREE, for the most frequent updates,
https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Free newsletter:
https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/
Source article with the transcript and images,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/03/21/ania-k-hosts-jeff-j-brown-on-the-misguided-strikes-in-imploding-france-and-emperor-macrons-megalomania-in-africa-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230321/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.