© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juan O Savin articulates how Biden is not in charge of the military
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • May 09, 2021
Juan O Savin articulates how Biden is not in charge of the military after the digital Pearl Harbor.
A 100 million armed and awakened Patriots is a dangerous thing. That number only increases by the day. Keep waking up, because this genie is never going back in the bottle. We the people are coming after the Synagogue of Satan. God always wins, every single time.
A 100 million armed and awakened Patriots is a dangerous thing. That number only increases by the day. Keep waking up, because this genie is never going back in the bottle. We the people are coming after the Synagogue of Satan. God always wins, every single time.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.