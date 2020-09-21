DID POOPY💩PANTS💩PELOSI JUST FILL HER DEPENDS ON AIR?!?

Jim Stone does it again:



Ginsberg:



Obviously this is a huge topic and the left is flipping out. There's a lot going on with regard to this. First of all, they are obviously going to try to steal the election, that's old news, but there have been a few cute things that have happened:



Trump stated that Biden gets huge shots of uppers in the rear before he goes live. That's plausible but even if that is the case, it is not working well enough. Trump needs to demand drug testing AFTER the debates, RIGHT AFTER and he needs to make damn good and sure the tests are not compromised. If Biden is jacked up, he's out.



Another really interesting anomaly happened with regard to Pelosi. It was not a broadcast glitch or humor edit, Pelosi glitched like a cyborg during one of the recent interviews and it has people wondering if she's even alive and not a deep fake. This is exactly how it went out over the air live - and Twitter is doing all it can to wipe this. Once again, this video has to come from this site because the censors are working overtime. HERE IT IS.



Once again, this was not a broadcast glitch, Pelosi actually glitched like that in real life. WTH is going on???