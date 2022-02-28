1984 Audio Flashbacks: Box of Frogs - "Back Where I Started"

Box of Frogs - "Back Where I Started"



Box of Frogs were an English rock band formed in 1983 by former members of the Yardbirds, who released their first album in 1984. The core group consisted of Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty. Vocals on their eponymous album were done by John Fiddler (formerly of Medicine Head and British Lions). On the second album, Fiddler sang on five songs, with guests singers Graham Parker, Ian Dury and Roger Chapman performing the remaining songs. Many musicians guested on their albums (including guitarists Rory Gallagher, Earl Slick and Steve Hackett, harmonica player Mark Feltham, and keyboardists Max Middleton and Peter-John Vettese). Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.



The group showed promise on the first album of rock radio friendly tunes, featuring Jeff Beck. The album was popular on college campuses. Plans were made for a US tour, but it is alleged that Samwell-Smith, Dreja, and McCarty hated the idea of the tour, much to John Fiddler's dismay.



#Judaism #Judeo-Masonic #Gematria

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Box of Frogs = 119 (Jewish Ordinal)

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Back Where I Started = 74 (Septenary)

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Christopher Dreja = 58 (Chaldean)/Goes by: 'Chris Dreja' = 147 (Francis Bacon) & 880 (Jewish)

Paul Smith = 113 (Jewish Ordinal) & 47 (Single Reduction)

James McCarty = 39 (Septenary) & 193 (Reverse Ordinal)

John Fiddler = 666 (Trigonal)

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NOTE: Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.

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Name:

Geoffrey Beck = 51 (Septenary) & 51 (Chaldean)

Geoffrey Arnold Beck = 314 (Reverse Ordinal)

Geoffrey A. Beck = 322 (Primes) & 580 (Jewish)

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Name:

'James Page' = 33 (Septenary)

Goes by Name:

'Jimmy Page' = 314 (Primes)

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