66 thousand high school graduates gathered in St. Petersburg for the main graduation ceremony of the country - The Scarlet Sails, last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
66 thousand high school graduates gathered in St. Petersburg for the main graduation ceremony of the country - The Scarlet Sails
The meaning of the "Scarlet Sails" event is a symbolic farewell to childhood, and welcoming of adult life, where the ship with scarlet sails serves as a symbol of believing in your dreams, hope for a bright future, and a person's ability to create miracles with their own hands.