How to Make a Meme. (Strong Language)

If you've got a great idea for a meme, but you are usually lost when it comes to graphic design, here is a tutorial on how to make a meme using a free and powerful desktop application that is available for all major platforms called GIMP. (https://www.gimp.org)

While I just cover the basics on how to crop, resize, add text and finalize your meme, I also go into other aspects of this amazing software that can grow with your abilities if you choose to learn more. Follow me on Twitter if you want to see some of my newest meme drops, many of which I create with GIMP. https://twitter.com/Scudiloo

Enjoy!



