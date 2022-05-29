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Katy Trail Truth Training
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10 views • May 29, 2022
Be the White Rose you want to see in the world. When the fake pandemic started the people in Dallas obeyed M-F 9 to 5. They were cruel and mean to those not playing along with the pageantry. But in the evenings they were at the Katy Trail like it wasn't going on.
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