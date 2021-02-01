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The American Mind-Control Program is Nearly Complete
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72 views • February 01, 2021
Harrison compares the current mind controlling to submit to covid lockdown control bares a striking resemblance to shame and silence campaign used by the nazis to scare away dissent.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60185c860015bc1a97dd11b2
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60185c860015bc1a97dd11b2
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