My Basics of Off-Grid Solar Set-ups to Not Have to Pay for Electricity & Deal w/ Grid Down

trailer battery setups can have panels & batteries as needed. 2 to 5 trailers will run a small restaurants. Add a small generator or have a vehicle running with jumper cables to trailer set up that can be strung together, & at least 1 Central Air Conditioner Unit can be run. 1 unit will run a refrigerator & all the basics if you are not using to heat or cool. Will easily run heating systems using fuel. You could have one of these w/ a camper & hook the camper pigtail right to unit or power a construction site, town fair, or whatever you want.


