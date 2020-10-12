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'WHAT W.H.O Calls for LOCKDOWNS to END.
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72 views • October 12, 2020
WHAT?? W.H.O Calls for LOCKDOWNS to END???
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33,243 views•Oct 11, 2020
3.4K
31
SHARE
SAVE
HighImpactTV
50.6K subscribers
☑️ Grab Keto Elevate: http://www.ketowithflix.com
☑️ Get an INSTANT $100 OFF Survival Food w/ my link:
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
***Here's the WHO's statement: https://www.news.com.au/world/coronav...
Snag Hard-hitting Designs for any Shirt, Hoodie or Mug:
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
🔴 Newsletter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]
*** BRAND NEW: EXCLUSIVE Members-Only content you won't see anywhere else! Subscribe here:
https://highimpacttv.com/
***ABSOLUTELY FREE MinuteMan APP: https://www.bitchute.com/video/I78aPW... (this is web-based. You won't find it in any app store. All the links you need are under the video) Let's change the world!
Tip the Content Bartender:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
✅ Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimp...
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
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*****************************************************
SPONSORS
*****************************************************
☑️ Get an INSTANT $100 OFF Survival Food w/ my link:
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
🔴 All-natural freeze-dried coffee - It's fan-freakin-tastic. Here's the link: https://bit.ly/HighImpactCoffee
☑️ Grab Your Ageless Body: http://www.agewithflix.com
☑️ Ultra-Bright Floodlight: http://www.nightsolarlight.com
☑️ Grab Keto Elevate: http://www.ketowithflix.com
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://www.solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ FANTASTIC Survival Coffee: http://www.WakeUpWithFlix.com
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: http://www.hidewithflix.com
☑️ http://www.greenwithhighimpact.com
☑️ http://www.backupsolarbank.com
☑️ http://www.solarstairlight.com
The website builder I use. Try it FREE for 7 days: http://bit.ly/WebBuilderFREETrial
More stuff that will benefit you and support the channel:
** Mobile Microphone - http://bit.ly/SamsonGoMicMobile
** Best SIMPLE Dashcam: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-BestDashCam
** Best DashCam Front/Back/GPS LOGGER - http://bit.ly/RexingDashCam2
** TOP RATED BODY CAM: http://bit.ly/MojoBodyCam
** TOP RATED water filter for 2018: bit.ly/ReversOsmosisFilter
** My SUN GLASSES: bit.ly/SuperCoolSunglasses Coupon code: HIFLIX20
** Get an AMAZING zoom camera: bit.ly/ZoomCamera
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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