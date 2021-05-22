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PROFESSIONAL BALLERINA NATALIA JOHNSON (37) DEAD TWO WEEKS AFTER GETTING THE COVID VACCINE
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191 views • May 22, 2021
She received her shot on April 24, died on May 7. Sister Kandice said she likely died of “a stroke, brain aneurysm or a heart attack.” Natalia Johnson performed for Michael Jackson, Prince and two U.S. presidents.
Source: TruthVideos1984
Source: TruthVideos1984
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