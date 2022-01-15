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BASES2014 Kerry Cassidy Lecture 10-Aug 2014
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124 views • January 15, 2022
Kerry Cassidy presents her work at Project Camelot at the first international conference by The Bases project, at Marlborough College, Ellis Theatre, on the final day of the event.
Kerry has presented many times at the Bases Lectures over the years.
This is reloaded as YouTube deleted the channel in July 2021.
All Bases lectures will appear on Brighteon, as the reload continues
Kerry has presented many times at the Bases Lectures over the years.
This is reloaded as YouTube deleted the channel in July 2021.
All Bases lectures will appear on Brighteon, as the reload continues
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