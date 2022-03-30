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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/29/22 Gluten Intolerance, Essential Tremors And Tinnitus
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69 views • March 30, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/29/22 Gluten Intolerance, Essential Tremors And Tinnitus
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his book "Diseases of Exotic Animals". Also outlining the importance of women in child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients at least six months prior to conception. Stating that if every woman did this there would be no more birth defects.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Chinese study. Researchers studied over 100,000 people with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer. Dividing them into two groups those who drank tea and those who did not. The tea drinkers were less likely to develop heart disease by 20%. Also less likely to die from heart disease and stroke by 22% and of other causes by 15%.
Callers
Shay's mother's dog has hip dysplasia.
John has a gluten intolerance, essential tremors and tinnitis.
John has joint pain and is having trouble avoiding gluten.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his book "Diseases of Exotic Animals". Also outlining the importance of women in child bearing age should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients at least six months prior to conception. Stating that if every woman did this there would be no more birth defects.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Chinese study. Researchers studied over 100,000 people with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer. Dividing them into two groups those who drank tea and those who did not. The tea drinkers were less likely to develop heart disease by 20%. Also less likely to die from heart disease and stroke by 22% and of other causes by 15%.
Callers
Shay's mother's dog has hip dysplasia.
John has a gluten intolerance, essential tremors and tinnitis.
John has joint pain and is having trouble avoiding gluten.
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