The Liberator #2: The Start of Jesus' Ministry

In chapters 2 to 4 of Luke's gospel, we are introduced to Jesus as a young boy. Where He seeks to do his Father's Will. Meanwhile, John the Baptist prepares the way of the Lord, and soon after the baptism of Jesus, we walk through the desert and experience the temptation of Christ. When Jesus finally returns to his hometown, will his own people receive him as the Christ?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.