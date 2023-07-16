Create New Account
The Liberator #2: The Start of Jesus' Ministry
Not Serving two Masters
In chapters 2 to 4 of Luke's gospel, we are introduced to Jesus as a young boy. Where He seeks to do his Father's Will. Meanwhile, John the Baptist prepares the way of the Lord, and soon after the baptism of Jesus, we walk through the desert and experience the temptation of Christ. When Jesus finally returns to his hometown, will his own people receive him as the Christ?

Keywords
biblejesuslukegospels

