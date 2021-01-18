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NWO SLAUGHTER {video version} - by Sal Caruso
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172 views • January 18, 2021
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Video for song NWO SLAUGHTER - Composed / produced & Performed by Sal Caruso ...
All visual content is mine , public domain &/or falls under fair use/creative commons .
Special Thanks to archive.org for video content
FAIR USE NOTICE: This may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, this material is provided without profit to those who have / express interest in the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/....
If anyone thinks I have used any content unfairly - please contact me & the matter will be squared ... Sincerely & without prejudice , Sal Caruso 2012
LYRICS :
GO BACK TO SLEEP - ITS JUST A DREAM
WAIT THIS IS SERIOUS
LIKE A COMIC BOOK - SUPER VILLIAN
BUT THIS IS DANGEROUS
NEW AGENDA - FOR THE GLOBE
& ITS INSANE TO US
THAT ARE FREE & NOT ASLEEP
HOW THEY'RE ENSLAVING US
They put it in the clouds
They put it in the foods {Oh Yeah !}
GMO Poison that's inside of us ...
IT'S THE NWO SLAUGTER
COLD SURREAL REALITY
FROM CHAOS CREATING ORDER
TWILIGHT ZONE INSANITY - Welcome to the NWO
TO KEEP YOU SAFE - WHO DROPS THE BOMBS ?
OH! IT'S THE GOVERNMENT
UNDER LONDON - OVER NY {9-11}
SEE ITS JUST A COVER UP
IN YOUR FACE - THEY HIDE THE TRUTH
LOOK & FIND THE EVIDENCE {Plain sight}
TRAIN THE MASSES - WITH THE MEDIA
DEPOPULATION IS HOW THEY GETTIN' RID OF YA'
UNFURL THE FLAG - of GLOBAL GOVERNANCE FORGET THE BILL OF RIGHTS & ALL YOU CONSTITUTIONISTS
THEY GOT THE SCOPES - THEY GOT THE CAMERAS
WACHIN' EVERYTHING & ALL YOUR INFORMATION IS
IN A CHIP - ITS FOR YOUR GOOD
FOR ALL YOU LITTLE SURFS - HEY MAN ITS EVOLUTIONIST
OH ! YOU NO LIKE ? - WELL THAT'S TOO BAD
DON'T WORRY BABY CAUSE WE GOT FEMA CAMPS TO RE-EDUCATE ALL FREE REVOLUTIONISTS !!
IT'S THE NWO SLAUGHTER
COLD SURREAL REALITY
FROM CHAOS CREATING ORDER
TWILIGHT ZONE INSANITY
- Welcome to the NWO -
by Sal Caruso {c.} 2012
credits
released 07 July 2012
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
{c.} -2012- Sal Caruso / timeless anthem music , BMI
Buy link :http://salcaruso-jadedsoul.bandcamp.c...
Video for song NWO SLAUGHTER - Composed / produced & Performed by Sal Caruso ...
All visual content is mine , public domain &/or falls under fair use/creative commons .
Special Thanks to archive.org for video content
FAIR USE NOTICE: This may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, this material is provided without profit to those who have / express interest in the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/....
If anyone thinks I have used any content unfairly - please contact me & the matter will be squared ... Sincerely & without prejudice , Sal Caruso 2012
LYRICS :
GO BACK TO SLEEP - ITS JUST A DREAM
WAIT THIS IS SERIOUS
LIKE A COMIC BOOK - SUPER VILLIAN
BUT THIS IS DANGEROUS
NEW AGENDA - FOR THE GLOBE
& ITS INSANE TO US
THAT ARE FREE & NOT ASLEEP
HOW THEY'RE ENSLAVING US
They put it in the clouds
They put it in the foods {Oh Yeah !}
GMO Poison that's inside of us ...
IT'S THE NWO SLAUGTER
COLD SURREAL REALITY
FROM CHAOS CREATING ORDER
TWILIGHT ZONE INSANITY - Welcome to the NWO
TO KEEP YOU SAFE - WHO DROPS THE BOMBS ?
OH! IT'S THE GOVERNMENT
UNDER LONDON - OVER NY {9-11}
SEE ITS JUST A COVER UP
IN YOUR FACE - THEY HIDE THE TRUTH
LOOK & FIND THE EVIDENCE {Plain sight}
TRAIN THE MASSES - WITH THE MEDIA
DEPOPULATION IS HOW THEY GETTIN' RID OF YA'
UNFURL THE FLAG - of GLOBAL GOVERNANCE FORGET THE BILL OF RIGHTS & ALL YOU CONSTITUTIONISTS
THEY GOT THE SCOPES - THEY GOT THE CAMERAS
WACHIN' EVERYTHING & ALL YOUR INFORMATION IS
IN A CHIP - ITS FOR YOUR GOOD
FOR ALL YOU LITTLE SURFS - HEY MAN ITS EVOLUTIONIST
OH ! YOU NO LIKE ? - WELL THAT'S TOO BAD
DON'T WORRY BABY CAUSE WE GOT FEMA CAMPS TO RE-EDUCATE ALL FREE REVOLUTIONISTS !!
IT'S THE NWO SLAUGHTER
COLD SURREAL REALITY
FROM CHAOS CREATING ORDER
TWILIGHT ZONE INSANITY
- Welcome to the NWO -
by Sal Caruso {c.} 2012
credits
released 07 July 2012
Composed / Performed & Produced by Sal Caruso
{c.} -2012- Sal Caruso / timeless anthem music , BMI
Buy link :http://salcaruso-jadedsoul.bandcamp.c...
Keywords
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