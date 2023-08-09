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Recruiting Souls on the Lower Astral Plane: Educated and Trained to Steal your Energy
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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155 views • August 09, 2023

Source: The Karmic Path "New Recruits" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QC3lJUe0QWk website: https://thekarmicpath.com/ facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheKarmicPath Quote: "Every organization needs new recruits. This includes the dark side, the 4th dimension. This podcast will show you how this works. The unseen world, those entities and energies affect us all the time. Is it fair? No. But with knowledge is power. This knowledge helps us to improve our soul’s health and wellness. Love, blessings, and peace."

FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE

SEE ALSO:
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/

Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshcryptozoologycryptidreincarnation trapfalse light
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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