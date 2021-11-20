Dr. McCullough: Children Should Not Receive COVID Vaccine Due to Vaccine Induced Myocarditis

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11/12/2021 Dr. McCullough points out that CDC and FDA are disingenuous and incorrect to say vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare and mild. Children should not receive the CCP Virus vaccine and he almost throws up at the CCP style propaganda to lure children for taking the vaccine