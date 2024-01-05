Create New Account
Putin's Men 'Attack' Kyiv With North Korean Ballistic Missiles | Where Did Russia Get Them?
Published 17 hours ago

The U.S. has alleged that Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles on Ukraine during its devastating attack on December 29 last year. The White House claimed that Russia's actions marked an escalation in the conflict. The missile fragments allegedly found in Ukraine show that they are characteristic to Hwasong-11 familyof missiles

