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Parents Freeway Sign Wave to Save Their Keiki
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10 views • November 16, 2021
November 15 to 19, 2021, from 3:30pm to 5pm, Aloha Freedom Coalition is organizing a sign waving on freeway overpasses to warn parents of the dangers these experimental covid injections pose to our keiki. Come join us to help save Hawaii's keiki!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
http://HawaiiPoliticalInfo.org
https://www.youtube.com/user/HPIorg/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u1TeEONLZ73Q/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
http://HawaiiPoliticalInfo.org
https://www.youtube.com/user/HPIorg/videos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u1TeEONLZ73Q/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
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