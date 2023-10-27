DUTCHSINSE KICKED OFF THE INTERNET

Internet Censorship Reaching Epic Proportions As Globalists Censor 'How To Forecast An Earthquake' As Part Of Big Tech's Efforts To Silence Independent And Conservative Voices

Yep, if you guessed Dutchsinse you get the gold medal for the day.

It has been about two weeks since his last video and although that occasionally occurs, he is very good at keeping new activities posted on his YouTube channel and almost daily updates on his Twitch feed. For a better idea of what I am speaking about, let’s do a step by step of the timeline on how I got to this present point. Not having watched any of his YouTube updates for a couple weeks, I decided to see if he had any that I somehow missed and when I got to his YT channel I found a link to his newest from one day ago (this being Wednesday October 25th as I write) and is given as the first video at the bottom. You will note that it is not his usual update but a computer voice reading a statement regarding how to forecast our own earthquakes, also given in text at the extended view of the statement portion of the web page. Fascinating, but also well known to those of us that watch him regularly.

Confused, I looked at his Twitch account that shows his live presentations (the link ishere), and found that it had been four days since his last video was live streamed from there where I watch his live updates when I can. Nothing shown and the only notice is the standard one saying he is offline. So I went back to YT and looked through his other tabs and under the Community tab found this interesting bit. First post was the one linking How to Forecast an Earthquake as given in the above paragraph and in the first video below. Second post down shows the same idea. It is the third post that most intrigued me and led to this column. Please allow me to repost the important part here (emphasis is mine):

dutchsinse1 day ago (edited)

“I am not being allowed access to the internet at all.

Someone with a lot of authority (gov) or hacking power (criminal) or both have shut down my home connections completely.

It may be via a court order, idk.

I'm having to use a different connection just to make this text post here.

Starlink = off, shut down by someone

Cable = off, shut down by someone

DSL = off, shut down by someone Mobile internet not an option living rural in the woods

Fiber = off, shut down by someone

Power to home = variable depending on if they can hit all at once. If they can't hit all the internets, they just hit the power to the whole subdivision or just my house.

In the off-time occasion when I was able to connect, I started using a VPN, they shut those down too, and then my home connection after hitting the VPN connections.

I have (had) all the above at once, now I'm down to using a 1 mb phone DSL connection intended for someone else.

Since I'm reduced down to 1mb per second, I can't stream earthquake information or upload HD videos (takes 2 days to upload multiple Gigabyte videos on a slow connection).

Law enforcement won't help and isn't interested... which makes me think it’s authorized by the gov or a court order. Just guessing on that.

NO earthquake info coming in, no info going out. It's done.

