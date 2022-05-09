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The Deep State, Supreme Court, and Abortion
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144 views • May 09, 2022
The Deep State has been using the supreme court to dismantle America and our civilization for generations, and this Roe vs Wade issue is sending the Deep State into a frenzy, explains The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Learn how the Deep State has weaponized the judiciary; the U.S. supreme court in particular to promote the murder of babies, the destruction of the family, and the breakdown of Christian civilization. Also in this episode, Alex explains what we the people can do about it.
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