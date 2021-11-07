© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is truly one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.
Do you have blood on your hands? Most of these parents have been deceived, and do not know the truth.
For those of us who do know the truth, we have a responsibility to warn others.
"Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, 'But we knew nothing about this,' does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done?" (Proverbs 24:11-12)
"Therefore, I declare to you today that I am innocent of the blood of all men. For I have not hesitated to proclaim to you the whole will of God." (Acts 20:26-27)
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-you-have-blood-on-your-hands-tens-of-thousands-of-children-age-5-to-11-injected-with-gene-therapy-shots/
Mirrored - Health Impact News