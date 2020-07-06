They're Lying About Covid...Yet The Fear-Filled Public Still Believes

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The daily death count has morphed into the daily "new case" count, as 100,000 tests a day have exploded into 700,000 tests. Is it a wonder cases are increasing? But what they don't dare mention is that deaths and even the death rate continue to decline. In fact the CDC warns that Covid is at the stage where it cannot even be classified an epidemic due to declining deaths. Still, more masks are required and petty dictators all around are calling for a return to lockdown. Can the truth ever be heard above all the lies?