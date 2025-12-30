Can Ignorance of Prophecy Affect Us Today?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-ignorance-prophecy-affect-us-today-0

Tom: You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We’re discussing Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? subtitled: Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ, and today we’re looking at chapters nine and ten. But we’ll see how far we go, Dave.





Over the last few weeks we discussed prophecies that were fulfilled in the first coming of Jesus, His birth, death, and resurrection. Chapter nine is titled “Signs of the Times.” So that brings us up to today, and, Dave, I’ve been told, not having counted them myself, but there are about 500 prophecies yet to be fulfilled, and most of them center around the Second Coming of the Lord. Now, let’s begin with the words of Jesus in Luke 12, beginning with verse 54 . . .





Dave: Now, Tom, let me interrupt. I don’t know how many there are—I rather doubt there are 500, and you didn’t count them and neither did I, but . . .