David Clews: Electoral Theatre & Coming Collapse | Wide Awake Media Podcast #25



The latest episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features David Clews—political commentator and founder of Unity News Network—in a forensic analysis of Britain's collapsing political landscape, the mechanics of population control, and the growing surveillance infrastructure being normalised across the West.



Clews dismisses the British electoral system as theatre, with Labour, Reform, and the Tories all operating within the same establishment framework. He contends that elections have never improved the material conditions of ordinary people, and that the accelerating visible decline of Britain confirms a managed deterioration now several governments in the making.



Predicting serious civil unrest in the early 2030s as the system finally overextends itself, Clews warns that the window for meaningful pushback is narrowing, and urges individuals to stop complying, withdraw support from captured institutions, and treat any figure promoted by the political or media establishment with deep and principled scepticism.

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

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