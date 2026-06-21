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FRIENDS OF ISRAEL ₪ ENEMIES INSIDE THE GATES 🎙 ANTHONY LAWSON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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PLEASE don't use obscene or abusive language in your comment. I have given up trying to monitor them, but I would prefer it if you could be respectful to the feelings of others. This isn't a pub, where you know everyone. Thank you.


It cannot be said, too often or too loudly: The interests of a Nation's own Citizens must come first. The 9/11 cover-up is falling apart at the seams, and politicians should be made accountable, either for their ignorance about issues that affect their nation, or because they have been protecting the official story, knowing that is is false.


Summary: Recently, political pressure has been brought to bear against a trades unionist for attempting to express his views about the events of 9/11, on Australia's publicly funded broadcaster, the ABC. This video redresses the balance, and makes it clear that Australia's prime minister is either ignorant, beyond belief, or she is putting the interests of nuclear, Apartheid Israel ahead of Australia's.


The unedited sound file of the Kevin Bracken Jon Faine conversation can be found on this Internet page:

https://archive.vn/dP3Wb


My thanks to YouTube7hevo1d for the Dollar Drain animation — https://www.youtube.com/7hevo1d


My thanks to Debbie Menon, my trustworthy distributor; StevenM818 who gave me the heads up on the new NIST Freedom of Information revelations about the explosions. Sonja Karkar, Nick Irving and Debbie, again, for their always welcome advice, and to Nate Flach who always comes up with the goods when I need a video clip or some advice about them.


Clips from the following videos are included with the producers' kind permission:

WTC7 in Freefall: No Longer Controversial

   • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVCDpL4Ax7I

The maker of this video, David Chandler is a Physics Teacher and more information on his work can be found at

http://www.911speakout.org

David is also affiliated to: International Center for 9/11 Studies, Scientists for 9/11 Truth, and AE911Truth


9_11 Experiments_The Great Thermate Debate by Jonathan Cole, a professional engineer whose other work is also worth a look. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5d5iIoCiI8g


UA175 - the last 12 seconds by achimspok

   • UA175 - the last 12 seconds

I have been unable to get a reply from this excellent researcher, so if you see this: Thank you for explaining this so clearly, and I hope you don't mind me using the short excerpt.


The Murray Street Engine: Please refer to the following very well-researched article.

http://ckpi.typepad.com/christopher_k... [Article removed; replacing with https://911planesresearch.substack.com/p/the-aircraft-engine-found-on-murray 🖲]


Google Street View: Those interested in checking out the location from which the "Twin Smokestacks" video was shot, should start off by typing in "Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, NJ, United States" in Google Maps. Zoom in close keeping Interstate 78 in view, on the left (west), and find Brunswick Street. You'll see the smokestacks just to its right. Zoom in and move the view north and find 3rd Street and there is the roof where the cameraman stood; it is beside a vacant lot. 3rd Street passes under I78, and you can use the Street View function, from the elevated highway, to find the shots I've used in this video.


Please don't ask me how to use Street View, it takes me forever to remember, each time I return to it, but exposedeceivers has kindly supplied a link to the view featured in the video:


https://www.google.com/maps?f=q&source=s_q&hl=en&geocode&q=Christopher+Columbus+Drive,+Jersey+City,+NJ,+United+States&sll=37.0625,-95.677068&sspn=29.440076,86.572266&ie=UTF8&hq&hnear=Christopher+Columbus+Dr,+Jersey+City,+New+Jersey&layer=c&cbll=40.724798,-74.053713&panoid=mt8mE65EX4brWiO0zx1rIw&cbp=12,134.53,,1,1.07&ll=40.725039,-74.053634&spn=0.001716,0.005284&z=18&entry=yt


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UntixeRiEK8


Additions:


https://www.reddit.com/r/911archive/comments/1e7gzha/the_flight_11_engine/


https://www.reddit.com/r/911archive/comments/1rzmhcv/ua175_engine_core_and_blade_disk_at_churchmurray/

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september 11fifth columnanthony lawsonfriends of israelenemies inside the gates
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