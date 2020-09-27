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Joyful Mysteries - The Most Holy Rosary - Monday and Thursday
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49 views • September 27, 2020
Joyful Mysteries, the Annunciation where Mary became the Mother of God, for Jesus is the second Person of the Blessed Trinity and He took human nature to Himself from Our Lady. Jesus is True God and True Man, Mary is the Mother of Him so she is the Mother of God. The Visitation St John the Baptist is sanctified in his mothers womb at the greeting of Our Lady, who carries in her womb Our Divine Saviour. The Nativity Our Lord born in a lowly stable, there was no room in the inn, here Our Lord shows true wealth and that we should tell Him there is always room for Him in our hearts. The presentation the beautiful hearts of both Jesus and Mary. Great lights in the world from their state of grace, Mary the Immaculate Conception and Our Lord the Incarnation. And finally the Finding in the temple Our Lord begins to reveal that He is the True Messias.
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