© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Breggin, MD - The Violence Initiative
Follow
3
Share
Report
456 views • December 15, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 14, 2010 in 4 parts. Part 1 had
5,248 views and 111 Likes. Part 2 had 1,839 views and 57 likes. Part 3
had 1,337 views and 35 likes. Part 4 had 1,260 views and 39 likes.
Breggin, MD speaks on psychiatric totalitarianism and the role of psychiatry in Nazi Germany and how that relates to the Violence Initiative in the 1990's
5,248 views and 111 Likes. Part 2 had 1,839 views and 57 likes. Part 3
had 1,337 views and 35 likes. Part 4 had 1,260 views and 39 likes.
Breggin, MD speaks on psychiatric totalitarianism and the role of psychiatry in Nazi Germany and how that relates to the Violence Initiative in the 1990's
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.