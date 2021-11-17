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Are your dreams a lie?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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60 views • November 17, 2021
The great secret of achievement, the momentum of willpower, making stuff happen, a dream not acted on is a delusion and born with your hand in the fire.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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