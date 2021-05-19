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HONK FOR FREEDOM: Vancouver Car Convoy
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50 views • May 19, 2021
No New Normal: Car Rallies ~ Part 1
Like it or hate it, freedom lovers drive a sober message of fearlessness and determination through your neighbourhood. Watch this compilation of our first three car rallies in Vancouver protesting lockdown and medical tyranny.
This one separates the sheep from the goats.
Like it or hate it, freedom lovers drive a sober message of fearlessness and determination through your neighbourhood. Watch this compilation of our first three car rallies in Vancouver protesting lockdown and medical tyranny.
This one separates the sheep from the goats.
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