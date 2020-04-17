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CHP Talks - Impact of COVID-19 on Frontline Care Workers
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10 views • April 17, 2020
April 16, 2020 - CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and Deputy Leader Peter Vogel discuss the impact of the pandemic on frontline care workers with Thomas Laird. Thomas is a PSW (Personal Support Worker) at a care home in Sarnia, Ontario and was also a CHP candidate in Sarnia-Lambton in 2019.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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