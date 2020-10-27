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Zack Vorhies Interview: Banned Voices SUE Google/YT For Executing Gov't Viewpoint Censorship & MORE
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30 views • October 27, 2020
Zack Vorhies Interview: Banned Voices SUE Google/YT For Breaching Contracts & Executing Gov't Viewpoint Censorship. Follow Zach on twitter for updates: @Perpetualmaniac
Thanks to Zach for taking an interview as the landmark YT Censorship lawsuit news was breaking. Best of luck to all of the wrongfully silenced voices and I hope they get reinstated on youtube and find success on other platforms!
Press Release on Zach's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1320773257461714944
Full lawsuit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gKI_HScphGPDP-DZuiK5cz5ebQMV6ApK/view
Thanks to Zach for taking an interview as the landmark YT Censorship lawsuit news was breaking. Best of luck to all of the wrongfully silenced voices and I hope they get reinstated on youtube and find success on other platforms!
Press Release on Zach's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1320773257461714944
Full lawsuit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gKI_HScphGPDP-DZuiK5cz5ebQMV6ApK/view
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