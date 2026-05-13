💥Uzhgorod was attacked by Geran drones for the first time since the beginning of the war - an industrial facility hit

💥 Uzhgorod was attacked by Geran drones for the first time since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian channels report.



An industrial facility was hit.

Adding, from a video that was too short to upload:

💥 A large-scale fire in Zhovkva, Lvov region, following an attack on a critical infrastructure facility, which has left the city without electricity, according to the mayor.

Adding:

To combat fake news, Moscow is introducing restrictions on the publication of the consequences of terrorist attacks, including drone attacks, the city hall of the capital reported.



It is prohibited to disseminate information about the commission of terrorist acts in Moscow before the publication of information issued by the Ministry of Defense on the official website of the Mayor of Moscow and the Moscow Government, on the official pages, channels, or blog of the Mayor of Moscow on the Internet. The restrictions also apply to the consequences of attacks using drones and other means of destruction, actions aimed at causing harm to the life and health of citizens or damaging property, including critical infrastructure."

Adding:

Slovakia temporarily closed three border checkpoints with Ukraine due to drone attacks in Zakarpatye

Adding from Rybar:

Intelligence Against Trump📝

Iran forecasts fail again



While Trump publicly reports on "destroyed" Iranian missiles, his own intelligence community is documenting a fundamentally different picture. Secret assessments from the intelligence community, obtained by the New York Times, show: after 11 weeks of US and Israeli airstrikes, Iran restored operational access to 30 of 33 missile positions along the Strait of Hormuz.



Missile stockpiles remained at approximately 70% of pre-war levels, mobile launch systems at 75%. Underground storage facilities recovered almost completely, some damaged missiles repaired, some reassembled from spare parts.



🖍This is far from the first discrepancy between the White House and the intelligence community. Back in February, before the war began, Reuters reported that Trump's claim about Iranian missiles "capable of reaching the US" was not backed by a single intelligence assessment.



🚩In March, at Senate hearings, CIA Director Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Gabbard dodged a direct question about the "Iranian threat to the US" — the very threat the administration used to justify the war. And already in April, intelligence warned that the IRGC was using the ceasefire to reorganize its missile forces and would not weaken control over Hormuz, despite Trump's promises to the contrary.



📌The NYT publication appears at a telling moment: on the same day, May 12, Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth publicly threatened to resume strikes, calling Iranian ceasefire conditions "garbage." Iran's demands do look harsh for the US: recognition of Iran's sovereignty over Hormuz, reparations, lifting all sanctions.



But the problem clearly extends beyond Iran's position. The war with Iran has already cost the Pentagon tens of billions of dollars, ammunition diverted from European and Asian theaters remains unreplenished, Congress demands emergency funding, and Hegseth names neither timelines nor amounts even in closed hearings.



❗️In this context, there is every reason to believe that this intelligence leak to the NYT is no accident. A certain part of the American establishment is trying to stop the escalation which, by their assessment, rests on false claims and populism. The question is whether their efforts will be enough to overcome the Israeli lobbyists surrounding the US president — that remains an open question.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova:

Maria Zakharova:



Media: "Zelensky complained that one of the longest massive Russian attacks on Ukraine is taking place during US President Trump's visit to China"



So let them issue a decree that prohibits it. It's not a big deal: they "allowed" the parade in Moscow, so they can just as easily "cancel" the attack. And Yermak's "fortune teller", who was hired to put a curse on anti-corruption structures, is free now - maybe she can do some magic.

Adding:

⚡️Kuwait attacked an Iranian boat, detaining 4 Iranians in Persian Gulf.



“We reserve right to respond” — FM Araghchi.



🚩 ResistanceTrench