© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Deep State Intimidating Trump With Raid Of Giuliani And Threats Of Using His Speech Against His Supporters
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • April 29, 2021
The Biden Administration is going full authoritarian as raids of Trump lawyers commence including Rudy Giuliani. The FBI admits that they are illegally and unconstitutionally spying on American citizens just because they don't like their political beliefs. Meanwhile the Arizona Republicans and President Trump are touting positive news coming out of the audit of the 2020 presidential election vote. Liberals are going completely insane, but should we be laughing at their plight, or warning the world of the coming devastation they'll soon bring about?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.