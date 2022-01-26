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WARNING GRAPHIC - Because of "COVID19-vax-quarantine-tyranny", Police-officer assassinated in broad daylight from behind
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2093 views • January 26, 2022
I do not know if this was an asian-triad-gang or an organized crime gang, maybe it was only 2 people, because the 1 driving the car knew where to film the camera as the other guy walked behind the police officer and hit the back of his neck with a cleaver :(
Of course this could be fake, the victim was just standing there i don't know if he was looking at his phone or not because the video is not very clear it looks like he was just standing there looking downwards at the ground, i could not see if his arm was holding a phone or not, and when he dropped it appears he did not move which does not make sense to me so it could be fake, i would have assumed it would take some time for him to bleed to death and that takes many seconds if not minutes. i don't know. GOD help all of humanity worldwide, its the antichrist time, and we really need Jesus to come back (unless I shorten the days no one survives).
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violencebiblejesus christcrimemurderjesussatannwonew world orderend timesdepopulationgangsrevelationgeorgia guidestonesantichrist666organized crimeganggreat resetasian triadasian triad gangasian triad gangs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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