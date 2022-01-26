WARNING GRAPHIC - Because of "COVID19-vax-quarantine-tyranny", Police-officer assassinated in broad daylight from behind

I do not know if this was an asian-triad-gang or an organized crime gang, maybe it was only 2 people, because the 1 driving the car knew where to film the camera as the other guy walked behind the police officer and hit the back of his neck with a cleaver :(

Of course this could be fake, the victim was just standing there i don't know if he was looking at his phone or not because the video is not very clear it looks like he was just standing there looking downwards at the ground, i could not see if his arm was holding a phone or not, and when he dropped it appears he did not move which does not make sense to me so it could be fake, i would have assumed it would take some time for him to bleed to death and that takes many seconds if not minutes. i don't know. GOD help all of humanity worldwide, its the antichrist time, and we really need Jesus to come back (unless I shorten the days no one survives).