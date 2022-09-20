Alexander Haberbush | Constitutional Advocacy | Liberty Station Ep 127

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Alexander Haberbush of the Lex Rex Institute joins Bryce Eddy to discuss Parental Rights and how to fight against the indoctrination and gender confusion being forced on our children by Government Schools.
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