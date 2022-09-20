Alexander Haberbush | Constitutional Advocacy | Liberty Station Ep 127

Alexander Haberbush of the Lex Rex Institute joins Bryce Eddy to discuss Parental Rights and how to fight against the indoctrination and gender confusion being forced on our children by Government Schools.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXnArqAIXmVLZSSwEyd1HQ

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station

To learn more about the Lex Rex Institute go to - https://www.lexrex.org/

To learn more or volunteer for the Open Book Project go to - https://www.lexrex.org/openbook

To donate to the Lex Rex Institute go to - https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLKRZNHJHGVZM/checkout/5RUNLC4JVOJ6B7R5S3TM5F4S

To learn more about The Gavel Project go to - https://www.thegavelproject.com/



