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Trump's Middle East peace deal explained | Ric Grenell
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20 views • August 14, 2020
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump Cabinet Richard Grenell details the Israel/UAE historic peace deal agreeing to the formalization of relations, what hand President Donald Trump had in reaching the deal, how it affects US relations with nations in the area, and more. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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